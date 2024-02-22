All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Who is the richest singer from Yorkshire in 2024? Top 22 singers and songwriters who were born in the region - including net worths of former One Direction members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner

From lead singers of bands to solo singers, Yorkshire is the birthplace of many musicians - here are the richest.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Yorkshire is responsible for many talented singers, songwriters and musicians who have gone on to top the charts.

Over the years, these singers have accumulated millions of fans all around the world and as such many are worth millions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have compiled a list of the richest singers who hail from Yorkshire, according to their net worths shared on CelebrityNetWorth.

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. (Pic credit: Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images)Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. (Pic credit: Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images)
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. (Pic credit: Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images)

Who are the richest singers from Yorkshire?

1 - Zayn Malik

From: Bradford

Net worth: £62,439,750 ($75,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, songwriter, musician and disc jockey

2 - Louis Tomlinson

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and football player

=2 - Joe Elliott

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer-songwriter, singer, musician, songwriter and record producer

3 - Joe Cocker

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, composer, actor and musician

4 - Alex Turner

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £19,782,925.00 ($25,000,000)

Occupation: Singer and frontman of Arctic Monkeys

5 - Matt Helders

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £12,682,720 ($16,000,000)

Occupation: Drummer, vocalist and songwriter for Arctic Monkeys

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

6 - Chris Norman

From: Redcar

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer (soft rock)

=6 - Kiki Dee (Pauline Matthews)

From: Little Horton

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Pop singer

=6 - Kimberley Walsh

From: Bradford

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Occupation: Singer, actor, songwriter, presenter, model and dancer

=6 - Ricky Wilson

From: Keighley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, singer-songwriter and musician

=6 - Robert Palmer

From: Batley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, record producer, musician and singer-songwriter

7 - Corinne Bailey Rae

From: Leeds

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Guitarist and singer-songwriter

=7 - Chris Rea

From: Middlesbrough

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Rock and blues singer and guitarist

8 - Jane McDonald

From: Wakefield

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Presenter, singer, actor

=8 - John Newman

From: Settle

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer

=8 - Melanie Brown (Mel B)

From: Harehills, Leeds

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, author, presenter, songwriter, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, music artist, dancer and model

9 - Gareth Gates

From: West Bowling, Bradford

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Singer

10 - Tim Booth

From: Bradford

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and dancer

=10 - Royston Langdon

From: Leeds

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Musician, film score composer, singer, songwriter and bassist

11 - Danny Worsnop

From: Beverley

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Occupation: Singer, keyboard player, musician and photographer

12 - Natalia Kills

From: Bradford

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter

=12 - Sam Riley

From: Menston

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and singer

Related topics:YorkshireLouis Tomlinson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.