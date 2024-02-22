Who is the richest singer from Yorkshire in 2024? Top 22 singers and songwriters who were born in the region - including net worths of former One Direction members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner
Yorkshire is responsible for many talented singers, songwriters and musicians who have gone on to top the charts.
Over the years, these singers have accumulated millions of fans all around the world and as such many are worth millions.
We have compiled a list of the richest singers who hail from Yorkshire, according to their net worths shared on CelebrityNetWorth.
Who are the richest singers from Yorkshire?
1 - Zayn Malik
From: Bradford
Net worth: £62,439,750 ($75,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, songwriter, musician and disc jockey
2 - Louis Tomlinson
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor and football player
=2 - Joe Elliott
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Singer-songwriter, singer, musician, songwriter and record producer
3 - Joe Cocker
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, composer, actor and musician
4 - Alex Turner
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £19,782,925.00 ($25,000,000)
Occupation: Singer and frontman of Arctic Monkeys
5 - Matt Helders
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £12,682,720 ($16,000,000)
Occupation: Drummer, vocalist and songwriter for Arctic Monkeys
6 - Chris Norman
From: Redcar
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer (soft rock)
=6 - Kiki Dee (Pauline Matthews)
From: Little Horton
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Pop singer
=6 - Kimberley Walsh
From: Bradford
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor, songwriter, presenter, model and dancer
=6 - Ricky Wilson
From: Keighley
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, singer-songwriter and musician
=6 - Robert Palmer
From: Batley
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, record producer, musician and singer-songwriter
7 - Corinne Bailey Rae
From: Leeds
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Guitarist and singer-songwriter
=7 - Chris Rea
From: Middlesbrough
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Rock and blues singer and guitarist
8 - Jane McDonald
From: Wakefield
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Presenter, singer, actor
=8 - John Newman
From: Settle
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Singer
=8 - Melanie Brown (Mel B)
From: Harehills, Leeds
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, author, presenter, songwriter, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, music artist, dancer and model
9 - Gareth Gates
From: West Bowling, Bradford
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Singer
10 - Tim Booth
From: Bradford
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor and dancer
=10 - Royston Langdon
From: Leeds
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Musician, film score composer, singer, songwriter and bassist
11 - Danny Worsnop
From: Beverley
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, keyboard player, musician and photographer
12 - Natalia Kills
From: Bradford
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter
=12 - Sam Riley
From: Menston
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and singer
