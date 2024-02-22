Yorkshire is responsible for many talented singers, songwriters and musicians who have gone on to top the charts.

Over the years, these singers have accumulated millions of fans all around the world and as such many are worth millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have compiled a list of the richest singers who hail from Yorkshire, according to their net worths shared on CelebrityNetWorth.

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys. (Pic credit: Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images)

Who are the richest singers from Yorkshire?

1 - Zayn Malik

From: Bradford

Net worth: £62,439,750 ($75,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, songwriter, musician and disc jockey

2 - Louis Tomlinson

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and football player

=2 - Joe Elliott

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer-songwriter, singer, musician, songwriter and record producer

3 - Joe Cocker

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, composer, actor and musician

4 - Alex Turner

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £19,782,925.00 ($25,000,000)

Occupation: Singer and frontman of Arctic Monkeys

5 - Matt Helders

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £12,682,720 ($16,000,000)

Occupation: Drummer, vocalist and songwriter for Arctic Monkeys

6 - Chris Norman

From: Redcar

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer (soft rock)

=6 - Kiki Dee (Pauline Matthews)

From: Little Horton

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Pop singer

=6 - Kimberley Walsh

From: Bradford

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupation: Singer, actor, songwriter, presenter, model and dancer

=6 - Ricky Wilson

From: Keighley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, singer-songwriter and musician

=6 - Robert Palmer

From: Batley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, record producer, musician and singer-songwriter

7 - Corinne Bailey Rae

From: Leeds

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Guitarist and singer-songwriter

=7 - Chris Rea

From: Middlesbrough

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Rock and blues singer and guitarist

8 - Jane McDonald

From: Wakefield

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Presenter, singer, actor

=8 - John Newman

From: Settle

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer

=8 - Melanie Brown (Mel B)

From: Harehills, Leeds

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, author, presenter, songwriter, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, music artist, dancer and model

9 - Gareth Gates

From: West Bowling, Bradford

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Singer

10 - Tim Booth

From: Bradford

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and dancer

=10 - Royston Langdon

From: Leeds

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Musician, film score composer, singer, songwriter and bassist

11 - Danny Worsnop

From: Beverley

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupation: Singer, keyboard player, musician and photographer

12 - Natalia Kills

From: Bradford

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter

=12 - Sam Riley

From: Menston

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)