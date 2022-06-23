Who needs Bondi Beach? Yorkshire home to UK's most scenic surfing hotspot, according to Instagram

Surfers may dream of riding the waves in Hawaii, the home of surfing, or taking to the water on Bondi Beach, but as more people holiday closer to home, Scarborough has been shown to be a prime destination for the sport.

An analysis of 850,000 Instagram hashtags by Sweetcombe Cottages found that Scarborough Beach was the most hashtagged surfing spot in the UK on the social media platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire beach ranked first, ahead of Devon and Cornwall, whose beaches made up the rest of the top ten.

Scarborough Beach

Scarborough Beach is the only Yorkshire entry into the top ten thanks to its two stunning bays, which give surfers the chance to tackle different sized waves in one location.

Its impressive cliffside scenery and Blue Flag status also help to make it an attractive destination for surfers.

Surfing has grown in popularity in recent years, with Surfing England reporting its busiest season ever last year.

Top ten most scenic surfing spots across the UK:

Scarborough Beach, Yorkshire – 162,000 Hashtags

Fistral Beach, Cornwall – 119,000 Hashtags

Watergate Bay, Cornwall – 99,600 Hashtags

Croyde Bay, North Devon – 43,400 Hashtags

Mawgan Porth, Cornwall – 42,500 Hashtags

Perranporth Beach, Cornwall – 29,700 Hashtags

Widemouth Bay, Cornwall – 23,800 Hashtags

Woolacombe Beach, Devon – 23,500 Hashtags

Constantine Bay, Cornwall – 21,700 Hashtags