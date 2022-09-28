Wife of Yorkshire man who lost his wedding ring makes new one for him - saving them £500

After a hard day’s grafting, Ian Thursfield who runs Leeds Refills Zero-Waste store in Hyde Park, discovered he had lost his wedding ring.

The 34-year-old father-of-three, who is married to wife Rachael, said: “I did a full day in the shop and also an evening of community event planning. When I was on the way home I realised there was no ring on my finger. We spent about five hours looking everywhere for it.”

Ian’s ring cost £550 which he said was “stupid amounts,” and he added was “totally gutted” to have lost it.

Ian Thursfield and his wife Rachael

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ian and his wife Rachael had spotted a silver band jewellery workshop at Seagulls social enterprise which cost £50.

Ian said: “So in a panic we rang Seagulls to see if they had space on a ring workshop. Luckily they did and Rachael had great fun making a replacement ring a week later.”

Rachael learned to hand-craft the piece in the silversmith workshop which involved learning how to fabricate, solder, texture and construct a silver band ring transforming a metal wire into a perfectly shaped ring into a bespoke individual design and size.

Ian loved his replacement ring but has ended up with two rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Thursfield's wedding ring