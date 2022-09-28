Wife of Yorkshire man who lost his wedding ring makes new one for him - saving them £500
A Yorkshire man who lost his wedding ring which cost “stupid amounts” managed to get a hand-made replacement for just £50.
After a hard day’s grafting, Ian Thursfield who runs Leeds Refills Zero-Waste store in Hyde Park, discovered he had lost his wedding ring.
The 34-year-old father-of-three, who is married to wife Rachael, said: “I did a full day in the shop and also an evening of community event planning. When I was on the way home I realised there was no ring on my finger. We spent about five hours looking everywhere for it.”
Ian’s ring cost £550 which he said was “stupid amounts,” and he added was “totally gutted” to have lost it.
But Ian and his wife Rachael had spotted a silver band jewellery workshop at Seagulls social enterprise which cost £50.
Ian said: “So in a panic we rang Seagulls to see if they had space on a ring workshop. Luckily they did and Rachael had great fun making a replacement ring a week later.”
Rachael learned to hand-craft the piece in the silversmith workshop which involved learning how to fabricate, solder, texture and construct a silver band ring transforming a metal wire into a perfectly shaped ring into a bespoke individual design and size.
Ian loved his replacement ring but has ended up with two rings.
He said: “I had a flash of inspiration as to where the ring was. I had been filling up a recycling bin on the day I lost it. So I checked the massive bins out back. Luckily it was there. So now I've got two rings. It looked good fun to make too.”