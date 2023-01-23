Locals have been left baffled after a 'wild' wallaby normally seen in Australia has been spotted hopping through a frozen field in Yorkshire.

Residents in Sheffield, were left puzzled over the weekend after the animal was seen numerous times in different fields in the city. Although the animals are normally used to the Australian sunshine, the wallaby was pictured on walkabout in the city as temperatures dropped to below zero.

James Ledger, 40, spotted the wallaby in the Mosborough area of the city on January 20 while he was walking his dog and said it was 'just crazy.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I could just see it straight on and at first I thought it was a hare. But then as I got a little bit closer to it, it just started hopping off. I've just never had that experience before where I couldn't just believe what I was seeing. It was just crazy."

Residents in Sheffield have been left shocked after a wallaby has been spotted hopping through frozen fields

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added: "Quite a few stags and deers have been spotted around the fields where I live so I go out quite a lot with my dog to try and see one, because I've never seen one. That's what I was looking for really, to get a glance of a deer or a stag but then I never, ever expected to see a wallaby."

Although wallabies usually live in Australia and Papua New Guinea, they have been spotted in the UK before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October last year, a video emerged of a wallaby hopping down a housing estate in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear and it is believed some live in Buxton, Derbyshire.