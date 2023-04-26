Wildlife Photographer of the Year: The sinister stories behind top wildlife photographs

There are intriguing stories behind some of the pictures that grabbed the attention of the judges of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition – soon to go on display at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington.

In one striking shot a bonobo holds a tiny mongoose in its grasp.

Photographer Christian Zeigler watched as the monkey held and stroked the creature for an hour as it climbed a tree to eat fruit.

Christian Ziegler, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The monkeys are mainly herbivorous, but occasionally they hunt.

The pup may have been taken when its mother was killed.

It was eventually released unharmed – its fate unknown.

Meanwhile Dmitry Kokh didn’t expect to see a figure – let alone a polar bear – staring out of an abandoned house on an uninhabited island in the remote Russian Far East. Unable to land as it was too dangerous – 20 polar bears were roaming around – he captured the images from his boat using a drone.

Dmitry Kokh, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Richard Robinson’s eye-catching image shows a young right whale coming over and curiously inspecting him off the New Zealand coast.

The country's population was hunted to near extinction first by European whalers in the 1800s, and then by Soviet whalers in the 1900s.

Now protected, the population has bounced back from just 13 breeding females, to more than 2,000 individuals.

Launched in 1965, Wildlife Photographer of the Year gets entries from over 90 countries all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal.

Richard Robinson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year’s award-winning images are on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over 1m people.

The exhibition will open at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Friday, 5 May and will run until Sunday, 16 July.

The entries were judged anonymously on creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, said: “Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder.

"These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce back of a protected species.”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “The whole team here are very excited that we can once again welcome visitors to see this latest touring version of this stunning exhibition.

“Last year’s exhibition proved hugely popular, and I have no doubt that this year’s will do the same.