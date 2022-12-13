Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing man who officers believe may have travelled to Scotland.

Will Stevenson, of Topcliffe near Thirsk, was last seen at 11.26pm on Monday (Dec 12). North Yorkshire Police has issued the urgent appeal with suppot from Police Scotland, after his car is thought to be in the Dumfries and Galloway area.

The 42-year-old was in the Northallerton area at around 10.20pm and concerns are growing for his safety, said police. His car, a silver 53-reg Ford Fiesta, is believed to have been in Dumfries and Galloway at around 1am this morning (Dec 13), after having travelled on the A66.

A statement from police said: “If you have seen a man matching Will’s photograph or the 53-reg Ford Fiesta between Northallerton in North Yorkshire and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, please report it to the police immediately on 999. Please quote reference NYP-12122022-0431.”