The future of a controversial giant memorial in a Yorkshire cemetery remains in doubt nine months after it was built in breach of planning guidelines.

The memorial in Shiregreen cemetery in Sheffield was installed in March in tribute to 49-year-old Willy Collins, known among family and friends as ‘the King of Sheffield’. He was the patriarch of a traveller family, one of 16 siblings and had around 400 nieces and nephews as well as his own children and grandchildren.

The father-of-nine collapsed and died during a holiday with his family in Majorca in July 20220.

His funeral attracted hundreds of mourners who paid their respects and as a lasting tribute a 37-on memorial was installed at his final resting place. His family insist permission was granted but Sheffield City Council claim the monument breaches cemetery guidelines.

The controversial memorial for Willy Collins was unveiled in Shiregreen Cemetery, Sheffield, in March

The memorial, built out of Italian marble and believed to have cost tens of thousands, features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles, depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes. It also has a solar-powered jukebox playing his favourite tracks.

The monument is lit up in LED lights that change colour and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

The Collins family has said there would be 'war' if the memorial was damaged or taken down.