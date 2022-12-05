The memorial in Shiregreen cemetery in Sheffield was installed in March in tribute to 49-year-old Willy Collins, known among family and friends as ‘the King of Sheffield’. He was the patriarch of a traveller family, one of 16 siblings and had around 400 nieces and nephews as well as his own children and grandchildren.
The father-of-nine collapsed and died during a holiday with his family in Majorca in July 20220.
His funeral attracted hundreds of mourners who paid their respects and as a lasting tribute a 37-on memorial was installed at his final resting place. His family insist permission was granted but Sheffield City Council claim the monument breaches cemetery guidelines.
Most Popular
The memorial, built out of Italian marble and believed to have cost tens of thousands, features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles, depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes. It also has a solar-powered jukebox playing his favourite tracks.
The monument is lit up in LED lights that change colour and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.
The Collins family has said there would be 'war' if the memorial was damaged or taken down.
Councillor Richard Williams, Chairman of the Communities, Park and Leisure Policy Committee, said: “We are still trying to achieve an agreed position with the Collins family over the future of the memorial. Until then, it is not appropriate for us to comment further on this matter.