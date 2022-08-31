Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police were called following a collision on Marine Drive, north of Luna Park, at around 2.15pm on Friday August 26.

Emergency services – including Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Great North Air Ambulance – attended the collision between a white Honda CRF100 motorcycle, a grey Renault Captur and a red Seat Leon.

A 58-year-old woman who was riding as a pillion passenger on the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The air ambulance was pictured at the scene after a woman was seriously injured. (Photo: Scarborough.co.uk)

Great North Air Ambulance was pictured at the scene with witnesses reporting that the Coastguard helicopter was also in the area and that the casualty was taken to hospital via helicopter.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 2.33pm to a crash between a car and a motorbike. Firefighters made the scene safe using drizit pads, which absorb oil.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are now being urged to contact police.

At the time of the incident, Marine Drive was closed for several hours and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

A large emergency response attended the crash on Marine Drive. (Photo: Scarborough.co.uk)