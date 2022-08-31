Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike and two cars crash on Scarborough's seafront
A woman was rushed to hospital with severe injuries following a serious crash on Scarborough’s seafront.
North Yorkshire Police were called following a collision on Marine Drive, north of Luna Park, at around 2.15pm on Friday August 26.
Emergency services – including Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Great North Air Ambulance – attended the collision between a white Honda CRF100 motorcycle, a grey Renault Captur and a red Seat Leon.
A 58-year-old woman who was riding as a pillion passenger on the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Most Popular
Great North Air Ambulance was pictured at the scene with witnesses reporting that the Coastguard helicopter was also in the area and that the casualty was taken to hospital via helicopter.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 2.33pm to a crash between a car and a motorbike. Firefighters made the scene safe using drizit pads, which absorb oil.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are now being urged to contact police.
At the time of the incident, Marine Drive was closed for several hours and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information should call 101, press one and speak with the Force Control Room and quote reference number 12220152808.