Woman dies and man left with serious injuries after two-car crash in Yorkshire

A woman has died and a man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire.

The crash happened shortly after 11am on Monday (Jan 9) on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, close to the junction with Score Hill, in Halifax. A white Ford Fiesta travelling towards Stone Chair island crashed with a grey Ford Prius which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 76-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but later died. The male driver of the Pruis was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax. A male driver in the Prius suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Fiesta (a 76-year-old woman) was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.”

