Woman dies and man left with serious injuries after two-car crash in Yorkshire

A woman has died and a man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

The crash happened shortly after 11am on Monday (Jan 9) on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, close to the junction with Score Hill, in Halifax. A white Ford Fiesta travelling towards Stone Chair island crashed with a grey Ford Prius which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 76-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but later died. The male driver of the Pruis was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax. A male driver in the Prius suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Fiesta (a 76-year-old woman) was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.”

Anyone who saw the crash, or has information, is asked to contact police on 101, asking for PC 1819 Barron at the Roads Policing Unit and quoting incident number 479 of January 9.

