Woman in her 30s dies on the A1(M) in Yorkshire after walking onto motorway from the hard shoulder

A woman has died on the A1(M) after she left a parked car in the hard shoulder and walked onto the carriageway.

She has been named by family members and friends on social media as Stacey Bedford.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian died following a collision on the A1(M) near Leeming.

"The collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 13 December and happened on the southbound carriageway. The woman, aged in her 30s and from the Leyburn area, was a passenger in a car that had parked on the hard shoulder of the on-slip.

A1(M) at Leeming Bar

"She was hit by another vehicle after walking into the live carriageway. Despite the efforts of members of the public who stopped to provide first aid, and the emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.

"Police are appealing to any motorists who witnessed the collision but have not yet contacted or spoken to the police to get in touch.

"Officers are also appealing to anyone who saw a parked vehicle on the southbound on-slip from Leeming Bar to the A1(M), or a person in the carriageway prior to the collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

