Woman in her 30s dies on the A1(M) in Yorkshire after walking onto motorway from the hard shoulder
She has been named by family members and friends on social media as Stacey Bedford.
"The collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 13 December and happened on the southbound carriageway. The woman, aged in her 30s and from the Leyburn area, was a passenger in a car that had parked on the hard shoulder of the on-slip.
"She was hit by another vehicle after walking into the live carriageway. Despite the efforts of members of the public who stopped to provide first aid, and the emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.
"Police are appealing to any motorists who witnessed the collision but have not yet contacted or spoken to the police to get in touch.
"Officers are also appealing to anyone who saw a parked vehicle on the southbound on-slip from Leeming Bar to the A1(M), or a person in the carriageway prior to the collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.
"Anyone with information who can assist the investigation and has not already spoken to the police is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident 12230236443.”