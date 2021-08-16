Woman in her 60s dies while swimming in the sea off Yorkshire Coast

The swimmer, who was in her sixties, died following the incident at Runswick Bay on Friday, August 13.

Emergency services attended but were unable to help the woman, who was visiting the seaside from outside the area, whose identity has not been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said there are no suspicious cirumstances surrounding the death and the woman's family are being supported by officers.

A woman has died while swimming in the sea off Runswick Bay.