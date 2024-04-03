Woman sexually abused by nurse says she suffers nightmares and fears hospital treatment

The woman, who was targeted by Paul Grayson at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital says she is scared about having to have further procedures. She contacted police having woken after surgery to find her underwear had been removed. Officers found that she had been filmed.

Grayson, who was based in the hospital's operating department from 1999 until 2020, was jailed for 12 years in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The then 51-year-old, of Sheffield, admitted 23 sex offences, including voyeurism, sexual assault and possessing indecent images of children.

File pic of a hospital ward: The woman was targeted by nurse Paul Grayson at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield

Grayson videoed four women as they recovered from surgery at the Royal Hallamshire as well as female colleagues using the toilet.

She and two other women have now received undisclosed out of court settlements after instructing legal firm Irwin Mitchell. The hospital trust denied liability.

The victim said her mental health had taken a downturn since the traumatic incident. But she hopes by speaking out she encourages anyone else who has been abused to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said: “It’s almost impossible to put into words the emotions and anger I continue to feel about what happened, not only to me, but to others.

“To find out a sick individual abused me and others for his own gratification is devastating.“While I’ve tried to forget about what happened and blank it out, I’ve not been able to. It’s remained with me and has affected my day-to-day life for years.“I don’t feel safe going out. I have issues in trusting new people and am also fearful of what may happen, if I need to undergo further medical procedures."