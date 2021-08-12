Woman wins four bedroom Yorkshire home after spending £4 on raffle tickets

Nick Wyrill, patient service manager at Pinderfields Hospital, managed to raise almost £40,000 for MY Hospitals Charity by raffling off his house

Nick Wyrill, patient service manager at Pinderfields Hospital, raffled off his Wakefield home and managed to sell more than 215,000 tickets.

Lee-Ann Savage, from Belfast, was declared the winner earlier this week after she bought two tickets in the competition, which raised just under £40,000 for MY Hospitals Charity.

She does not have to pay a mortgage or any solicitor fees for the five-year-old detached property, which has four bedrooms, a front and back garden, and a large garage.

Lee-Ann Savage, from Belfast, won the four-bedroom house in Wakefield after she bought two tickets for the raffle

Mr Wyrill said 10 per cent of the money raised by the raffle was donated to the charity, which supports staff and patients at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

He added: “As an NHS manager, I've seen over the last 18 months, the difficulties NHS staff have faced during the pandemic. It was just a way to give something back and say thank you to the frontline staff who do such a good job.

“It’s good that we’ve raised the money for the NHS, but we’ve also given someone a life changing prize.

“The draw was done just after midnight, we phoned her up and she was over the moon and in shock really.”

Mr Wyrill will be moving to another property in Wakefield with his wife and his son later this month.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “On behalf of the Trust and the Charity I would like to thank Nick and his family for his inventive way of fundraising for MY Hospitals Charity.

“Fundraising and donations to the charity are being used to improve patient experience, providing equipment above and beyond what’s normally funded by the NHS.