Woman's lucky escape after tree falls 'smack bang' on top of car in Yorkshire

A tree fell on top of a woman's car as she drove on a Sheffield road

Emergency services were called to Main Road in Wharncliffe Side at 11.52am yesterday (July 28) following reports that a tree had fallen onto a moving car.

A video shared to local Facebook group Stocksbridge Community Forum shows how the silver car had crumpled against the toppled tree’s trunk on the northbound side of the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the female driver reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash – who asked not to be named – said: “From what I heard it fell right smack bang on top of her.

“She was okay from what I saw. It’s not the first time trees have come down on that road.”