Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Indira Mwale, 40, arrives in her plumbing van people often ask where her husband is “to do the job.”

She said it’s sad because the sexism she receives not to mention harassment is putting off other women going into the construction industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comments like “nice bum” or “are you sure you don’t need me to help” by customers became part of the job when she started her career as a plumber.

Indira Mwale, Grace Plumbing and Heating Services

Indira, from Huddersfield, said: “I knew I would have to be thick skinned when starting out 12 years ago but I hadn’t realised how different it would be being a woman in the industry.”

Indira knows all too well the double-standards of treatment experienced by female professionals as she regularly works alongside male colleagues.

The single mum-of-one said: “I used to laugh it off and just get on with the job but now if people are inappropriate I don’t work with them again.

"But regulalry I still have to remind people that ‘no, it’s not my husband’s business or van,’ and that I am qualified and know exactly what I am doing.”

Indira Mwale trained at Kirklees College's Brunel House: "The teachers were brilliant and really supportive."

Indira said as her daughter is growing up she wants her to see that she can do and be anything she wants and she shouldn’t have to put up with that “nonsense.”

But to have that confidence she sought the support of the Women on the Tools facebook group.

The group connects women in the construction industry.

“I had tried to join other mixed groups but it was a lot harder to ask questions in there.

Indira Mwale trained at Kirklees College's Brunel House: "The teachers were brilliant and really supportive."

“It’s nice to know other women in the industry because there are not a lot of us.”

Indira, who now has a strong client base across Kirklees, said that even some sceptical clients are now returning customers as she always gets the job done and has attention to detail.

“I work harder to prove to clients that I know what I’m doing and I am a reliable pair of hands.

“Male labourers who I work with often say on seeing the results of my work that they would have a team full of women if they could.”

And things are changing for the better as Indira, who runs Grace Plumbing and Heating Services, said the majority of customers are great and pleasantly surprised to see a female plumber.

“I have worked on some great sites where the construction teams I've worked with treat me with respect and trust my ability to do my job.

“Those who doubt my abilities because I’m a woman realise that I am capable of doing the job and it can change their view of women in construction.”

For Indira it’s about doing the best she can with the job in hand as people are wasting water and running up huge energy bills as a result of plumbing issues.