Jane McDonald’s best friend Sue Ravey has claimed “women work better together” after she announced she has moved in with the star.

Jane and Sue, both talented singers, hit it off straight away while both gigging in working men’s clubs.

After more than 20 years of friendship and Sue working for Jane - following her on every tour other than a US one due to visa issues - the pair are inseparable and “like family.”

When they’re not filming or touring, they enjoy relaxing at home together listening to the radio.

‘Women work better together’ Jane McDonald’s best friend Sue Ravey on benefits of living with star

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just spontaneously harmonise when a song comes on,” said Sue.

When the pair are not working at their computers at home they like lounging around the house.

“We like Netflix and Chill,” said Sue, before our reporter Sophie Mei Lan informed Sue what that euphemism means.

Sue and Jane’s favourite TV shows are Channel 4’s Gogglebox, First Dates documentaries on Channel 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether the pair - who often appear together on Channel 5 - would take part in Gogglebox or First Dates, Sue said: “Gogglebox would be fun.

“I don’t think First Dates, I’ve given up on that one, well I certainly have.”

When it comes to Jane it can be quite hard to meet someone when you have a celebrity status.

Sue said:“Jane’s a lot younger than me. She might meet someone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one thing that will definitely be on the menu at their shared home is down-to-earth fun, laughter, singing and lots of cups of tea.

Jane is known for travelling with her kettle and Yorkshire Tea bags, but it’s Sue who tends to put the kettle on at home.

“Jane will just have a pot of green tea which lasts her most of the day.”

At home with Jane and Sue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane and Sue revealed how they shared the chores in their home.

Sue said: “Women work better together. If we see something that needs to be done, we just do it.”

Jane and Sue rarely argue but Sue said she tends to keep quiet if she disagrees with something.

“Jane is the boss, I know when to keep quiet,” joked Sue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added the pair rarely disagree but they are like “yin and yang.”

Sue is up early and going out for coffees whereas Jane likes lounging around the house at home.

The pair enjoy going on walks, having talks, going to their neighbour's garden parties and going on cruises.

“We love heading to Sandal Castle and the countryside to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad