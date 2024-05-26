Woodbourn Road reopens in Sheffield following major street brawl
Woodbourn Road in Sheffield has now reopened in both directions. A road closure remains in place at Cottingham Street and Jessell Street.
South Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their patience.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the large-scale disorder in Woodbourn Road, Sheffield, at around 2.30pm on Saturday (May 25).
A total of 22 people were injured, although none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition. Ten suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital in a stable condition.
Twenty-five people have been arrested on suspicion of multiple violent disorder offences, and are being questioned by police.
A heightened police presence remains in place.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25.
