Work will start next Spring on a congestion-busting £4.6m roundabout near Brough.

East Riding Council plans to build a large roundabout with traffic signals to replace the busy A63 junction.

The council said it examined seven options and the roundabout was the best.

Computer modelling predicts it will increase capacity by around 25 per cent, cutting queueing, especially at rush hour.

Artist's impression of the new roundabout at Brough

The scheme is being paid for by the developers of the massive Brough South housing scheme.

The council aims to keep disruption to a minimum, but says some delays will be unavoidable when work is carried out nearer to the roads.

Councillor Claire Holmes said congestion was a major issue for motorists with long queues at peak times. She said the scheme is designed to “specifically ease this problem and to keep more traffic moving”.

The council has been open about the scheme’s limitations. It is already warning that should traffic continue to grow as predicted pre-pandemic, the junction remains “likely to become congested in the future” and could reach saturation point again around 2035.

Aerial view of the new roundabout

The scheme provides a direct route for South Hunsley School pupils and people walking to Welton.

Cyclists will still have to dismount and push their bikes over the A63 footbridge which is owned by National Highways.