Work to start on section of England Coast Path at Cowden in East Yorkshire

Work is due to start on Monday on a section of footpath on Yorkshire's East Coast that will form part of the England Coast Path.

A footpath is being built along the B1242 at Cowden as part of the England Coast Path

The six week scheme involves building a 470m footpath along the B1242 between Garthends Lane and Eelmere Lane at Cowden.

The 59-mile Filey to Easington stretch was originally due to be completed in October 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major challenge is creating a path along the fastest eroding coastline in Europe. The path aims to stay as close to the coast as possible, but heads inland in a number of places in Holderness.

The route the path will take along the Holderness coastline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, it will be one of the world’s longest continuous walking trails, at 2,795 miles long. The work, carried out by CR Reynolds on behalf of East Riding Council, will bes funded by Natural England.