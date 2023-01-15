Work to start on section of England Coast Path at Cowden in East Yorkshire

The six week scheme involves building a 470m footpath along the B1242 between Garthends Lane and Eelmere Lane at Cowden.
The 59-mile Filey to Easington stretch was originally due to be completed in October 2020.
A major challenge is creating a path along the fastest eroding coastline in Europe. The path aims to stay as close to the coast as possible, but heads inland in a number of places in Holderness.
Once complete, it will be one of the world’s longest continuous walking trails, at 2,795 miles long. The work, carried out by CR Reynolds on behalf of East Riding Council, will bes funded by Natural England.
A spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these construction works, but on completion, this will provide a section of new footpath for local residents and coastal walkers.”