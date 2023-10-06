Workers forced to tarmac around car after driver forgets to move their motor in time
The motorist was left red faced in Queen Street in Scarborough after the work was done around their car. Highway maintenance men decided to tarmac around the silver Vauxhall Corsa while the rest of the road was resurfaced on Thursday (Oct 5).
Pictures show the 2008-reg car parked opposite a large yellow sign, which reads: "Surfacing works. No parking between 6pm and 6am."
However, their decision to ignore this led to embarrassment as the new black tarmac stops abruptly behind the motor, only to continue beyond the car's front bumper. Likewise, the Corsa found itself perched on a slab of old road, noticeable as it's a far lighter colour than the rest of the street.
One resident, Jordan Chambers, 35, said signs notifying local of the work had been up for some time.
He said: "Someone obviously didn't get the memo, either that or they parked with their eyes shut and didn't read the sign opposite or wonder why no one else had parked on the road. The workmen turned up and tutted a bit but just cracked on.
"They even threaded the safety tape round the car wing mirror. I can't wait to see the driver's face when they realise what an idiot they've been."