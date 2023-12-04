All Sections
Workman fighting for life after van crashed into cherry picker used to put up Yorkshire village's Christmas lights

A workman using a cherry picker to put a Yorkshire village's Christmas lights has been left fighting for his life after a van crashed into the vehicle.
By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:38 GMT

The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital after a white Transit van collided with a white Iveco van in the Swallownest area of Rotherham. He is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged as his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while unfit through drink or drugs but he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man was putting up Christmas lights in a cherry picker when the incident happened. (Stock image, Photograph: Callum Bennetts)The man was putting up Christmas lights in a cherry picker when the incident happened. (Stock image, Photograph: Callum Bennetts)
The incident happened on Friday (Dec 1).

An Aston-Cum-Aughton Parish Council spokesperson sent 'their thoughts and prayers' to the engineer and his family.

They said: "I can advise that the cherry picker installing the Christmas lights last night was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Two engineers were taken to hospital, one has now left hospital and the other is in a critical condition.

"The Parish Council send their thoughts and prayers to the injured gentleman, his family and colleagues."

