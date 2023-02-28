While schools, pupils and libraries gear up for World Book Day, for some families it is yet another financial pressure as they struggle to afford to feed their family let alone buy one-off costumes, according to a Yorkshire charity.

The Well Project in West Yorkshire, which has seen a rise in demand of working parents becoming reliant on its food bank in Normanton, said the Christmas jumper days and World Book Day put additional strain on families who don’t want their children to be bullied.

The Well Project, which is a community project supporting hundreds of people each week through offering activities, exercise, financial support and a Trussell Trust food bank, is managed by Michelle Newton.

Michelle said: “Families are struggling to afford school uniforms and food let alone a costume for a day.

World Book Day is on the first thursday in March.

“We’ve set up a uniform exchange and we also sell and giveaway cheap costumes which people donate.”

Michelle added demand has soared for uniforms, clothes and food but donations are down.

“We’re working with everyone now, working families, those on benefits, everyone is struggling.”

A community centre in West Yorkshire St George’s Young Lives Consortium have advertised their free Walk-In-Wardrobe of World Book Day costumes which is another one of several initiatives across the region.

Social enterprise Empath Action CIC opened their community costume emporium in January which is open every Monday and Tuesday all year round for a range of special days, events and shows.