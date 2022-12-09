World Cup 1966 legend Alan Ball's shirt, cap and medal sell for almost half a million at auction

The cap, shirt, and medal of a member of the winning England 1966 World Cup squad have sold at auction in North Yorkshire for the combined price of £445,000.

Alan Ball was the youngest member of the winning team at just 21 years old.

The items were auctioned at Tennants in Leyburn on Friday.

The 1966 FIFA World Cup Winner’s Medal sold for £200,000 hammer (£252,800 including buyer’s premium and VAT), the No.7 Shirt sold for £130,000 hammer (£164,320 including buyer’s premium and VAT), and the 1966 World Cup Cap sold for £115,000 hammer (£145,360 including buyer’s premium and VAT).

Alan Ball's winning World Cup shirt

Each of the items fetched significantly over its estimate.

The shirt was expected to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000, while the medal’s estimate was between £80,000 and £120,000. The cap’s was estimated at between £15,000 to £25,000.

Tennants has not disclosed who bought the memorabilia or if all three items were purchased by the same bidder.

Alan Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderer’s, businessman and philanthropist Edwin ‘Eddie’ Davies, who died in 2018.

The auctioneers’ sporting specialist Kegan Harrison said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved such fantastic results for the vendor, who has had a long- standing relationship with Tennants.

"The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history, and we have been honoured to have handled the sale of these extraordinary items.

"It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans.”

Other lots in the Toys, Models, Sporting and Fishing Sale included Pele’s Match Worn Brazil Shirt, worn during the 1st half of the famous Brazil v England 1970 World Cup Match, which sold for £33,000 hammer.

