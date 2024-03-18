World famous Red Arrows to pass over North Yorkshire as they change bases this morning
The planes are due to set off from RAF Coningsby at 9.23am this morning and should pass along the Yorkshire coast between 9.40am and 9.45am
The planned route is as follows:
9.23am RAF Waddington
9.30am SW of Gilberdyke, York
9.32am NW of Elvington, York
9.36am W of Ampleforth
9.41am NW of Easington
9.45am W of Filey
9.48am S of Wetwang
10am RAF Coningsby
A Red Arrows rehearsal is due to take place at RAF Coningsby between 1pm and 2pm.
*Timings subject to change due to weather conditions.
A map of the route may be seen online at https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press24/redarrowsschedule2024.htm
