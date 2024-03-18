World famous Red Arrows to pass over North Yorkshire as they change bases this morning

The Royal Air Force Aerial Display Team, better known as The Red Arrows will pass over the Yorkshire coast this morning as they travel from RAF Waddington in Lincolshire to RAF Coningsby.
By Louise French
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 09:06 GMT

The planes are due to set off from RAF Coningsby at 9.23am this morning and should pass along the Yorkshire coast between 9.40am and 9.45am

The planned route is as follows:

9.23am RAF Waddington

The red arrows are due to pass over the Yorkshire coast at around 9.40amThe red arrows are due to pass over the Yorkshire coast at around 9.40am
9.30am SW of Gilberdyke, York

9.32am NW of Elvington, York

9.36am W of Ampleforth

9.41am NW of Easington

9.45am W of Filey

9.48am S of Wetwang

10am RAF Coningsby

A Red Arrows rehearsal is due to take place at RAF Coningsby between 1pm and 2pm.

*Timings subject to change due to weather conditions.

A map of the route may be seen online at https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press24/redarrowsschedule2024.htm

