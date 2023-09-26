World-famous York Minster choir opens auditions for Year 3 children
Choral music is one of the glories of York Minster: the choir, widely regarded as one of the finest cathedral choirs in the country, can trace its heritage back to 627AD and, more recently, has performed for King Charles III as well as featuring on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM.
Alongside high profile performances, choristers also have the chance to tour internationally, make new friends and sing alongside renowned musicians in the stunning setting of York Minster.
As well as a world-class musical education under the tutelage of York Minster’s Director of Music, Robert Sharpe, choristers receive an outstanding education at St Peter’s School, one of the oldest schools in the world.
Mr Sharpe said: “Becoming a chorister at York Minster is an excellent way to harness a child’s musical talent.
"Energy, enthusiasm and good humour are just as important as musical talent.”For an application pack and more details, contact Sara Bath, Master's PA, on 01904 527391 or email [email protected]