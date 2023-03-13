'World's oldest' Humboldt penguin dies at Yorkshire home weeks from 33rd birthday

Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin has died, weeks short of her 33rd birthday, a Yorkshire zoo has announced.

The veteran penguin, whose incredible longevity saw her make headlines around the world, died in her sleep on Friday, the team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens said.

Zookeeper John Pickering first set eyes on Rosie when he picked her up from Birdworld in Surrey to bring her to Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington.

Rosie who came with partner Dion were just four months old and John was 28.

22 April 2022..... Rosie the Humboldt penguin at Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington. Rosie has just celebrated her 32nd birthday and is thought to be the oldest penguin in the world. John is a vegan but has to feed the penguin daily. Next week is World penguin day. Picture Tony Johnson

She and her companions, all of whom were bred in captivity, have been among the most popular attractions at the zoo.

The once plentiful species of penguin is now labelled "vulnerable to extinction", because of changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species. In the wild they can live to around 15 to 20 years old.

Mr Pickering said : “We are all devastated by the loss of Rosie. I myself have been with her since she was four months old and we have spent 32 years of our lives together in one way or another through all of life’s trials and tribulations.

“The rest of the team have always had a very special place in their hearts for Rosie too, as do many of the other staff and visitors who have always enjoyed watching Rosie at feeding time and often asking how she is doing.

Head Zoo Keeper John Pickering feeds a fish to Rosie the penguin as celebrations take place behind closed doors to mark the her 30th birthday. Rosie is one of the Humboldt penguins at Sewerby Hall and Garden, in Bridlington, who reaches her milestone on Monday, 20 April. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 16, 2020. Reaching the great age of 30 is a real achievement, both for Rosie and the zoo staff who look after her. Life expectancy of Humboldt penguins in the wild is 15-20, and Rosie is believed to be one of the oldest penguins in the UK. See PA story ANIMALS Penguin. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“It has been an absolute joy for all of us on the team to look after her over so many years, and to see how she herself has looked after her chicks. It is such a big loss for the zoo and she is going to be greatly missed by all.”

On her 30th birthday in 2020, Rosie was featured on CBS News and ABC News in the USA, as well as Good Morning America. Her recent birthdays have featured on media and social media in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

