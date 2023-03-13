'World's oldest' Humboldt penguin dies at Yorkshire home weeks from 33rd birthday

The veteran penguin, whose incredible longevity saw her make headlines around the world, died in her sleep on Friday, the team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens said.
Zookeeper John Pickering first set eyes on Rosie when he picked her up from Birdworld in Surrey to bring her to Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington.
Rosie who came with partner Dion were just four months old and John was 28.
She and her companions, all of whom were bred in captivity, have been among the most popular attractions at the zoo.
The once plentiful species of penguin is now labelled "vulnerable to extinction", because of changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species. In the wild they can live to around 15 to 20 years old.
Mr Pickering said : “We are all devastated by the loss of Rosie. I myself have been with her since she was four months old and we have spent 32 years of our lives together in one way or another through all of life’s trials and tribulations.
“The rest of the team have always had a very special place in their hearts for Rosie too, as do many of the other staff and visitors who have always enjoyed watching Rosie at feeding time and often asking how she is doing.
“It has been an absolute joy for all of us on the team to look after her over so many years, and to see how she herself has looked after her chicks. It is such a big loss for the zoo and she is going to be greatly missed by all.”
On her 30th birthday in 2020, Rosie was featured on CBS News and ABC News in the USA, as well as Good Morning America. Her recent birthdays have featured on media and social media in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.
Rosie’s offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop and her first grandchild, Pickle, can still be seen in the zoo, along with Toby, Pikachu and Sigsbee. In her memory the team will be holding a special tribute, and are inviting the public to share their memories and photos on social media using the hashtag #RememberingRosie.