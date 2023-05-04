“Worst rat infestation" in Yorkshire with "eye watering" smell dealt with by pest controllers

A pest controller from Yorkshire has described the “worst rat infestation” his team has ever dealt with after the bodies of ten rodents were discovered amid hundreds of droppings in a Halifax home.

Kieran Sampler, 28, operates his businesses VermiCure Pest Control and Yorkshire Rat Pack across Yorkshire.

The businesses specialise in catching rats, mice and squirrels humanely.

On Wednesday this week, two technicians at VermiCure conducted a major clean in the wash room of a home in Haifax.

The technicians discovered rats had come from main sewer lines then up through an uncapped toilet.

The problem was “one of the worst rat infestations” the company had ever dealt with, Kieran told the Yorkshire Post.

“We estimate that this rodent problem has been going on for multiple years due to how many droppings were found in the washroom", he said.

"Rats are getting bigger and braver.”

The technicians described an “eye watering” smell from the room – with full respirator systems and suits worn.

At least 10 rodent carcasses were pulled from the room which was deep cleaned by the technicians.

"As the managing director I’m extremely proud of our two technicians for tackling such a horrendous job”, Kieran said.

