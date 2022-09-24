Writer's festival celebrating the Brontë legacy with the women defying expectations today

Now a festival of writing in their name returns with a bill to once more challenge the narrative.

The Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing gives voice to influential artists and writers who are Defying Expectations today, as Charlotte once did in the dress she wore so removed from expectation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is poetry and performance, yoga, music, and baking. But with words like feminism and the patriarchy thrown in the mix.

Exhibition of Charlotte Bronte clothing items at the Bronte Parsonage, Haworth.

Sassy Holmes is programme officer at the Brontë Parsonage Museum.The festival, which launched last night and runs through this weekend, was born as a "linchpin" to support community voices, she said.

It features new female artists and those who might embody that same Brontë spirit.

"The Brontës did push boundaries and were quite daring in what they did, challenging traditional narratives," she said.

"They believed in themselves. They had so much passion for artistic practice."

Exhibition of Charlotte Bronte clothing items at the Bronte Parsonage, Haworth..Deputy Visitor Experience Manager Emma Littlejohns is pictured with a Striped Silk Dress worn by Charlotte Bronte.

To keep writing, to question ideas around religion and the patriarchy, was a "bold" thing for the Brontës to do in the 1800s, she said.

"The women of the festival are doing that today. That is what the festival embodies."

The festival, now in its 11th year, ties in with a 2022 exhibition at Haworth's Brontë Parsonage Museum – Defying Expectations.

Co-created by historical consultant Dr Eleanor Houghton, it focuses on the remarkable garments and accessories worn by Charlotte Brontë.

Author Julia Armfield, who is to appear in conversation at the Bronte Festival of Women's Writing to talk about writing gothic fiction. Picture Sophie Davidson

Showing unexpected style, it challenges the preconception that Brontë and her famous protagonist 'plain' Jane Eyre were one and the same.

Historical research, proving the provenance of this rather fashion-forward dress, suggests Charlotte Brontë may have been more of her time.

Now, with a focus on strong women defying expectations today, the line up for the festival sees author Patricia Park talk about her Re Jane interpretation, from the perspective of a half Korean protagonist.

Then Anna Doherty, leading a masterclass last night in inspiring children's literature.

Art historian Ferren Gipson takes visitors on a journey through time, celebrating the innovative, brilliant artists reclaiming the idea of ‘women’s work’.

There is a poetry reading from Monika Radojevic, winner of Grime artist Stormzy’s Merky New Writer competition, described as "bold and brilliant" by Ms Holmes.

And alongside gothic fiction authors like Julia Armfield, there is a cookery tutorial of a Brontë-inspired recipe with TV chef Rosemary Shrager.

To close, after 19 events in-person and online, a festival wind-down features yoga and meditation with Emma Conally-Barklem, interspersed with Brontë poems.

This is the first time the festival has been hybrid, with almost all sessions both in person and online through Zoom, email and Youtube.

It brings Haworth to the world, as well as the world to Haworth said Ms Holmes, capturing contemporary voices.

She added: "The festival itself is defying expectations, supporting not just artists and poets but so many different events.