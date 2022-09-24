Writer's festival celebrating the Brontë legacy with the women defying expectations today
In their time the Brontës may have been deliciously bold in a world unaccustomed to such strong female voices.
Now a festival of writing in their name returns with a bill to once more challenge the narrative.
The Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing gives voice to influential artists and writers who are Defying Expectations today, as Charlotte once did in the dress she wore so removed from expectation.
There is poetry and performance, yoga, music, and baking. But with words like feminism and the patriarchy thrown in the mix.
Sassy Holmes is programme officer at the Brontë Parsonage Museum.The festival, which launched last night and runs through this weekend, was born as a "linchpin" to support community voices, she said.
It features new female artists and those who might embody that same Brontë spirit.
"The Brontës did push boundaries and were quite daring in what they did, challenging traditional narratives," she said.
"They believed in themselves. They had so much passion for artistic practice."
To keep writing, to question ideas around religion and the patriarchy, was a "bold" thing for the Brontës to do in the 1800s, she said.
"The women of the festival are doing that today. That is what the festival embodies."
The festival, now in its 11th year, ties in with a 2022 exhibition at Haworth's Brontë Parsonage Museum – Defying Expectations.
Co-created by historical consultant Dr Eleanor Houghton, it focuses on the remarkable garments and accessories worn by Charlotte Brontë.
Showing unexpected style, it challenges the preconception that Brontë and her famous protagonist 'plain' Jane Eyre were one and the same.
Historical research, proving the provenance of this rather fashion-forward dress, suggests Charlotte Brontë may have been more of her time.
Now, with a focus on strong women defying expectations today, the line up for the festival sees author Patricia Park talk about her Re Jane interpretation, from the perspective of a half Korean protagonist.
Then Anna Doherty, leading a masterclass last night in inspiring children's literature.
There is a poetry reading from Monika Radojevic, winner of Grime artist Stormzy’s Merky New Writer competition, described as "bold and brilliant" by Ms Holmes.
And alongside gothic fiction authors like Julia Armfield, there is a cookery tutorial of a Brontë-inspired recipe with TV chef Rosemary Shrager.
To close, after 19 events in-person and online, a festival wind-down features yoga and meditation with Emma Conally-Barklem, interspersed with Brontë poems.
This is the first time the festival has been hybrid, with almost all sessions both in person and online through Zoom, email and Youtube.
It brings Haworth to the world, as well as the world to Haworth said Ms Holmes, capturing contemporary voices.
She added: "The festival itself is defying expectations, supporting not just artists and poets but so many different events.
"It just speaks to the way the Brontës were. They pushed boundaries with their work, knowing that female writers weren't accepted at the time. They believed in themselves. They had so much passion for artistic practice. We are taking the ethos of that.”