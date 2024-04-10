Last year the manufacturer of braid and military uniform accoutrements was awarded a £5m, seven-year contract to make the British Armed Forces’ new regimental Colours and Standards, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Four generations of the family held an event on Monday to mark their 60th, where guests got a close look at the Irish Guards regimental Colour, alongside the regiment’s King’s Colour which will be carried on the King’s Birthday Parade on June 15. Once the physical rallying point for soldiers, the flags have huge significance as they bear the battle-honours of regiments over the ages, representing those who have fallen.

Project manager Melanie Kaye and three embroiderers, Aileen Henderson, Wendy Hatton and Susan Jones, were taken by surprise when they discovered they are to be awarded Coronation Medals for their "precision, passion and professionalism".

Picture: Lorne Campbell / GuzelianWyedean Weaving's 60th anniversary celebrations at their mill in Haworth, West Yorkshire.Picture shows staff member Jeanie Dixon working on a machine.PICTURE TAKEN ON MONDAY 8 APRIL 2024

They’d spent thousands of hours doing applique ornamental needlework and hand embroidery on five flags including the Standard for the Blues and Royals, in time for King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour last June.

There was also a special presentation for Norma Wright, Wyedean’s 99-year-old chairwoman. Her son, managing director Robin Wright, who was only four when his parents borrowed money to buy a few looms to set up the fledgling business, said she “has a voice in the things we should and shouldn't do - she keeps us in check”.

Mr Wright's wife Debra is sales director and daughters Rosie and Susannah are also involved, "with a potential fifth generation to follow".

The firm produces over 10,000 items and some work is outsourced abroad - some hand embroidery is done in Pakistan and leatherwork in India. However, it's at Wyedean's base at Basildon, nearer the regiments, that the embroiderers do all the work on the Colours and Standards, using mirrors to make sure the double-sided work is perfect.

The new hand crafted Blues and Royals sovereign standard bearing the insignia of King Charles III is displayed by Robin and Rosie Wright, the father and daughter team who head military accoutrement manufacturer Wyedean, before it leaves the firm’s factory in Haworth, West Yorkshire for Saturday’s Trooping of the Colour in London. The fourth-generation family firm has been awarded a seven-year, £5 million contract to manufacture all the British Armed Forces’ regimental flags following King Charles’s coronation. Regimental standards and colours are usually renewed every 10-12 years, but all military regalia has required updating with the King’s insignia following the passing of the Queen. Twenty Wyedean staff have been given tickets to see the standard on show for the first time at the King’s Birthday Parade at the Trooping The Colour this Saturday, 17 June.

Mr Wright said: "We have never been able to count how many things we make - every regiment has a different type of sash, epaulette or badge

"We make two or three million badges a year. Now we make metal ones - it is no longer entirely textiles and we've also moved into saddlery. We have the contract to supply all the equipment that is needed for regimental and ceremonial purposes for the Household Cavalry and the Royal Horse Artillery.

"We don't only supply the King's Forces - we also supply his horses.

Mr Wright has no intention of retiring: "Every day I come to work I learn something new and have done throughout my 45 years. It is such an interesting business.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / GuzelianWyedean Weaving's 60th anniversary celebrations their mill in Haworth, West Yorkshire.Picture shows embroidery supervisor Aileen Henderson working on the Standard for the Trooping of The Colour.

"On every TV bulletin you can spot something which was made by Wyedean, whether it's a Met policeman with numbers on his shoulder or someone in the Army wearing an epaulette or badge.