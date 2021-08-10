York Bird of Prey Centre joins animal casting agency which will make TV and social media stars out of its raptors

The birds are already used to performing in displays

The centre at Burn Hall Hotel in Huby has partnered with Urban Paws UK, which casts a range of species in fashion shoots, TV commercials and films.

The agency even supplied a chicken to appear alongside singer Harry Styles in a Gucci advert.

The 100 birds and 45 species at the York Bird of Prey Centre will now be on the agency's books and available for bookings.

The raptors have all been hand-reared and are used to taking part in public displays and falconry experiences, making them ideal for the demands of TV work.

Head booker Jo Gordon said: “We are delighted to be working with the York Bird of Prey Centre and we hope teaming up with them will be an amazing opportunity for both of us.

“It’s our first partnership with an organisation like this and it means we are the only agency in the country able to offer a one-stop-shop service to clients who want to hire a bird.

“That’s important because if a client wants to book five different types of bird then often we’ll have to go to five different places to get them, and we have to make sure they all get on together. Because these birds have been hand-reared, they know each other so you could put multiple birds on set and there would be no issues, which is a massive plus for a client.

“The centre also has all the necessary licences which makes it even easier when it comes to finding them work and we have visited and seen for ourselves that the birds are really well looked after which is always a priority.”