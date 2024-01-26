Today a special day of live shows, together with two civic visits, will mark 60 years to the day since the very first show was broadcast to listeners in York’s hospitals in 1964.

The station, a registered charity and staffed entirely by volunteers, now broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to listeners in York Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But such is the changing world, it also broadcasts online as well and can be heard on smart speakers, and has its own free app.

York Hospital Radio marks 60 years of broadcasting, volunteers broadcasters of the station will be celebrating it's 60th anniversary on Friday, 26 January. Pictured (left to right) Steve Eccles, Presenter, with Philip Bewers, Trustee & Presenter at York Hospital Radio. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Programmes include music, interviews, sport - including commentaries on all York City home games - and Outside Broadcasts from venues like the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York Barbican, and York Minster.

The first show, on 26 January, 1964, was pre-recorded on tape and consisted of listeners’ requests. It was broadcast to the former Fulford Maternity and Naburn hospitals, and the first record ever played was ‘Thank heaven for little girls’ by Maurice Chevalier.

Live shows started in 1967, with the first sports programmes in 1968.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the station has been based at The Grange on Huntington Road (York’s former workhouse, and now student accommodation); then studios in the grounds of the former City Hospital on Huntington Road; and today in studios off Bridge Lane.

The station has two studios and an extensive record library, but now, embracing the latest technology, many shows are recorded at home and presented remotely.

At one stage, the station broadcast to 10 hospitals in the York area, but today it focusses purely on the York Hospital in Wigginton Road.

Previous presidents include Frank Marlborough, a star of York Theatre Royal many years ago; BBC broadcasting legend Harry Gration; and York panto favourite Martin Barrass. Today, the patron of the station is Alan Dedicoat, best know as the ‘Voice of the Balls’ for the national lottery and of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Clennan, chair of York Hospital Radio, said: “We are very much looking forward to celebrating 60 years of broadcasting programmes aimed mainly at our listeners in hospital. We are still a unique service for the hospital, and we know we can be a valued part of patients’ recovery.

“We have a full year of activities and events lined up to mark this milestone anniversary. As a registered charity, we need financial help to survive, so we are hoping that we will be able to attract new sponsors for our shows and regular features this year, to boost our own fundraising activities.”