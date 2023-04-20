York Minster filming: The Crown films scenes for season six of the Netflix hit at York Minster
York Minster was closed this week as part of filming for Netflix series The Crown.
The Crown follows the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Season six is set to focus on her life from the mid-1990s to the early 200s. It will be the final series in the show.
It was not confirmed which scenes were being filmed at York Minster, however, Netflix officials teased it was for a “significant scene”.
The Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme, captured these photographs as filming concluded.