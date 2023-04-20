All Sections
York Minster filming: The Crown films scenes for season six of the Netflix hit at York Minster

York Minster was closed this week as part of filming for Netflix series The Crown.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST

The Crown follows the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Season six is set to focus on her life from the mid-1990s to the early 200s. It will be the final series in the show.

It was not confirmed which scenes were being filmed at York Minster, however, Netflix officials teased it was for a “significant scene”.

The Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme, captured these photographs as filming concluded.

The Crown filmed parts of the upcoming season at York Minster this week.

1. The Crown season six

The Crown filmed parts of the upcoming season at York Minster this week. Photo: Simon Hulme

The York Minster was closed whilst filming took place.

2. The Crown

The York Minster was closed whilst filming took place. Photo: Simon Hulme

Series six will be the last series in The Crown.

3. The Crown

Series six will be the last series in The Crown. Photo: Simon Hulme

It is expected to focus on the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.

4. The Crown

It is expected to focus on the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Photo: Simon Hulme

