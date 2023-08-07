An ambitious £5m plan will see the transformation of the southern end of York Racecourse.

Plans have been submitted to York Council and CGI images show a high level canopy in front of the Bustardthorpe Stand, similar to the one over the John Carr Stand at the north end of the course, with the creation of two new lawns to enable racegoers to watch live racing.

The scheme, developed by Yorkshire firm Dawson Williamson Architects, could see the improvements made in time for the 2024 season, if planning permission is granted in sufficient time.

William Derby, chief cxecutive and clerk of the course at York, said “The York Race Committee have a clear vision to ensure York remains one of the world’s best racecourses and it has a track record of investing in the facilities, race programme and visitor experience.

The Ebor Festival at York Racecourse in 2022. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.)

"This latest chapter aims to improve the facilities for racegoers in the Grandstand and Paddock area, following similar recent investments elsewhere.“As a summer venue, we want to provide lawns to enjoy, however we are mindful of the Yorkshire weather, so we are looking to repeat the success of the canopy that sits above the John Carr Terrace.

“Practical concerns around a better arrival experience, more loos and easier access to both food and drinks and how we better support our raceday team, all form part of this ambitious scheme.

“Having launched our Green Knavesmire 300 Environmental Strategy earlier this year, this application embeds key sustainability aspects, notably solar panels, green roofs and rainwater harvesting. Of course, it remains subject to the proper planning process, however we are keen to deliver these improvements for the busy racedays of 2024.”

Among the developments planned will be improvements to the Bustardthorpe Stand, which was built in 1913, which will see the replacement of a 1950s single story extension to complement the work of famous York architect, Walter Brierley.

The investment will see improvements in facilities including seating, catering outlets, toilets, bars, betting facilities and big screens .

The temporary Roberto Village Bar facilities would be turned into a permanent feature building offering food, bar and betting, while environmental and sustainability features throughout, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting, green living roof and infrastruc ture to support the Racecourse’s recycling initiatives – all in support of York’s ‘Green Knavesmire 300’ Environmental Strategy to be net zero by 2040.

The aim of the scheme is to further improve the experience for racegoers, visitors and the York team, the scheme is not about growing attendance.

The scheme follows recent multimillion pound schemes to improve the experience for both the County Stand racegoer in the northern end development (2014-15) and Clocktower Enclosure in the middle of the course in 2018.