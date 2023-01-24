York to become Viking capital once again as Norse warriors set to descend for festival

To come face to face with a Viking in Yorkshire, you normally must venture in the caverns of Jorvik Viking Centre in York where recreations of how the ancient people lived – and smelt - abound.

But in February, the streets of York will once again be filled with warriors and weavers alike as the city’s Jorvik Viking Festival returns for nine days of Norse-fuelled events, lectures and re-enactments.

The Festival will run from February 11 to 19, with thousands of history fans set to take part in events as diverse as Viking knitting to a strongman competiton.

The now traditional procession of Viking re-enactors through the city centre will take place on Saturday February 18, followed by an evening show, Battle Spectacular in the Land of Darkness, which had originally been planned for 2020.

Festival bosses have tried to strike a balance between introductory events aimed at sparking interest in the Vikings, particularly in younger residents, to lectures aimed at academics and experts.

The extent of the Vikings’ settlement and influence in York was revealed in a dig in the area of the city which is now home to Jorvik.

Some 40,000 artefacts of interest were found in the dig, which was visited by the King, then Prince of Wales.

Organiser Gareth Henry explained: “York has always been known as a Roman city – until the dig at Coppergate in the 1980s which allowed us to rediscover the importance of the Vikings. We have some of the best remains in the world due to the soil conditions.

“Since then, the interest has grown and grown. And in February, you can’t move for Vikings.

"It’s cliche to say but: it’s our past. The street names in York, Gillygate, Jubbergate, Coppergate – gate [historically pronounced garter] is a Viking word for street.

"King’s Square was supposedly where the Viking King had his log house. Every where you turn there’s Viking history and influence on our lives.”

That history and influence is set to explored through a Living History encampment – a place to talk to Vikings about their trades and travels, and watch demonstrations of traditional crafts – on the city’s Parliament Street.

A new Arena will be set up in St Helen’s Square, hosting storytelling, weaponry shows and demonstrations, and a Best Beard competition will take place at the Eye of York.

Mr Henry said: “You might know nothing whatsoever about the Vikings, and you might just stop on Parliament Street to watch a guy doing some metalwork – and that might just pique your interest.

"Then if you want to know more, you might head to Jorvik – and if you want to know even more than that, you can listen to academics talk in real detail.

"That’s the aim, to make it accessible for absolutely everybody.”

