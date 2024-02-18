All Sections
The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024
The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

York Viking Festival: Best pictures from Saturday including Jorvik Viking Festival parade

Hundreds of people took to the streets of York for the Jorvik Viking Festival parade and event on Saturday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 18th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT

The event allowed visitors to meet Vikings camped out in York city centre, see their crafts in action from woodworking to jewellery making, discover Viking game demonstrations and even get their face painted.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event by The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

1. The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

2. The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

3. The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

The York Viking Festival. The Parade goes past York Minster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

4. The York Viking Festival. The Parade goes past York Minster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024

The York Viking Festival. The Parade goes past York Minster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

