York Viking Festival: Best pictures from Saturday including Jorvik Viking Festival parade

The event allowed visitors to meet Vikings camped out in York city centre, see their crafts in action from woodworking to jewellery making, discover Viking game demonstrations and even get their face painted.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event by The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:
The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
The York Viking Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
The York Viking Festival. The Parade goes past York Minster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
