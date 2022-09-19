York woman shares her memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II on her final visit to the city

The Queen, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice, visited York in 2012 - her Diamond Jubilee year - to hand out Maundy Thursday money at the Minster.

Sally Gatus was selected by the Lord Mayor of the city to join the royal party for a lunch in York’s Mansion House for her community work running a gardening club at a primary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Gatus, an ardent royalist, said she had to read the invitation three times over to believe it was real before telling her neighbours the exciting news.

The Queen waving to the crowds from the steps outside the Mansion House in York in 2012.

Then came the task of choosing an appropriate outfit. Mrs Gatus ended up wearing a similar colour to the Queen, who choose a blue coat dress for the occasion

Mrs Gatus said: “We went to see my husband’s dad before the lunch - he was so proud, he had served in the Navy in the Second World War. When we got into York, the policeman let us through into the Mansion House and we were able to have a look around before the Queen came in.

“I met all the dignitaries who told us what we were and weren’t allowed to do. We couldn’t speak to the Queen - but we could look across and smile. They took us upstairs and we looked down from the windows across to Stonegate where we saw her car coming - I can’t tell you how exciting it was.

“It was just a massive, really good atmosphere. I knew she really liked duck egg blue - and my outfit was a really light turquoise. When she came through the doors, she nodded and smiled and I thought ‘oh she’s clicked, I’ve got the same colour on!”

“It was really lovely. A brilliant experience. The Queen really seemed to be enjoying herself.”