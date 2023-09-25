Yorkshire Air Ambulance pays tribute to one of original crew Chris Croden

Tributes have been paid to one of the original crew of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance G-PAS-G helicopter.

Paramedic Chris Croden was “a beloved member” of the “Yorkshire Air Ambulance family”.

The service paid tribute to Chris in a social media post and obituary.

He began his journey with the service in 2000 when he joined the inaugural crew that took flight on the original helicopter, G-PAS-G, marking the genesis of the charity.

Chris Croden, John Sutherland and Paul Gibson before one of their first ever training flights back in 2000

"Throughout his tenure at YAA, Chris was a shining example of dedication and compassion”, the service said.

"He earned the utmost respect from his colleagues and was consistently praised for his unwavering commitment to our mission of saving lives.

"His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our organization, a testament to the impact one person can have on an entire community. As we mourn the loss of Chris Croden, our thoughts and condolences extend to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS).

"The bond forged between paramedics and the air ambulance crew is profound, and Chris’s absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

The service released a picture of Chris alongside John Sutherland, and Paul Gibson before one of their initial training flights in 2000 and described it as “a poignant reminder of the commitment that fuelled” their growth.

“As we bid farewell to a dear friend and colleague, we are reminded that Chris Croden’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the countless individuals he helped save during his time with YAA”, the tribute continued.