Over 8,000 people across Yorkshire have had their lives saved by the quick action of the region’s air ambulance service over the past 23 years.

And the service is celebrating after unveiling the first of two new state-of-the-art helicopters.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) now has a new Airbus H145 D3 helicopter, which will help the service reach people who need it in even quicker time.

Distinctly recognised by its new, upgraded, five-blade propeller, which is mounted directly to the mast, making the system simpler, lighter and easier to maintain than the previous rotor, the craft is the first of two new helicopters coming into usage.

A spokesperson for YAA said: “The Airbus H145 D3 is used by military, police, and air rescue services around the world.

“The night-capable aircraft has exceptional flight performance and will have significant technological advancements, including reduced felt vibrations, notably in the cabin, which will considerably improve ride quality for both patients and the crew.”

A second helicopter, G-YORX will arrive in Yorkshire in June.

The YAA currently operate two Airbus H145 Helicopters, G-YAAC and G-YOAA, from Nostell Priory near Wakefield and from RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk, and flies patients at speeds of up to 160 miles per hour to their nearest trauma centres.

Steve Waudby, Director of Aviation at YAA, said: “It’s very exciting news.

"The big difference you'll notice is that this new helicopter has five rotor blades, which means it's a lot smoother.

"It’s also slightly lighter, because the anti vibration equipment has been removed, which means we can carry another half an hour's worth of aviation fuel,

"This means we can stay airborne and go to a lot more jobs before we have to refuel.”

YAA is currently featured in Helicopter ER on Discovery Plus.

Earlier this month, a cyclist described how he owes his life to the quick response of YAA after collapsing on a 25-mile bike ride.

Stephen Curran, from Hillam, near Selby, experienced a dull ache in his shoulder which quickly became a crippling chest pain as the 62-year-old psychiatrist realised his life was at risk.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was dispatched and at the scene in minutes. The main artery to his heart was completely blocked and medics realised he needed time-critical surgery.

Mr Curran said: “Getting to hospital so quickly literally saved my life. My cardiologist said if I had made the journey by road I probably would not have made it.