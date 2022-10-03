But for artists at Huddersfield based Fettle Animations, they can enjoy the glitzy Royal Television Society Yorkshire Programme Awards with the sure knowledge they are coming home winners - after landing every nomination in their category.

The team - led by Zane Whittingham and Kath Shackleton - are up for the Best Animation category with three videos they have produced this year to raise awareness of social issues in West Yorkshire.

Their hard-hitting Modern Slavery Awareness film follows a young girl leaving Pakistan to begin a new life in the UK.

For Kath Shackleton and Zane Whittingham, producer and director at Fettle Animation it’s the perfect way to celebrate Fettle’s 10th birthday.

It shows the girl being forced to complete gruelling chores, sleep on a cold, hard floor by her family and being denied food and access to her visa - before being discovered by the authorities and given a new, safe home.

The film was made in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, mayor Tracy Brabin Mayor for West Yorkshire and Hope for Justice, an anti-human trafficking charity.

Also up for an award is an animation promoting the work of the Welcome Centre foodbank in Huddersfield, narrated by award winning folk singer Heidi Tidow.

They are also being recognised for a short animated film promoting democracy in Kirklees and encouraging residents to become more involved in community matters. The animation was designed by new graduate Mari-Ann Else as part of the council’s Kickstart team.

Zane Whittingham, producer at Fettle, said: “It can sometimes be a bit nerve wracking attending an award ceremony, but this time we know we can’t lose!

“It will be a great night out for us hobnobbing with the great and good of Yorkshire's TV but it’s also an important occasion for the causes our animations represent. It’s an honour when organisations doing really important work trust us to create animations on their behalf.

“All three animations nominated this year focus on issues that we care passionately about and we hope that the recognition and our success at this event helps them in their work.”

Kath Shackleton said, “The three videos nominated this year address three of the biggest issues of our time – the cost of living crisis, modern slavery and democracy. At Fettle we love getting our teeth into big topics, finding ways to communicate complex ideas in engaging, lively animations.

“We’re celebrating our 10th birthday this year – we’re going to keep trying to change the world, one animation frame at a time!”