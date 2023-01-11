A flurry of debut novels are always heavily pushed by publicists during this time of year, but only a handful will make the bestseller list.Looking ahead this year, Bea Carvalho, head fiction buyer at Waterstones, reveals some of the authors to look out for.

Among them is Jessica George, who was born and raised in London to Ghanaian parents and studied English Literature at the University of Sheffield. Her debut novel, Maame, is set to be published next month.

This coming-of-age tale follows Maddie Wright, a 20-something British Ghanaian, as she navigates identity, love, loss and becoming the woman she wants to be, while caring for her father who has Parkinson’s.

Others on Carvalho’s ‘to watch’ list include Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey.

TV writer, comedian and novelist Monica Heisey. Photo: Harry Livingstone/PA.

The debut novel from the Canadian comedian and screenwriter of Schitt’s Creek and Everything I Know About Love is a funny, satirical and, at times, profound story about a young woman trying to navigate her way through life following a divorce after a short-lived marriage.

“This one is hotly anticipated and inspired by the author’s own experience of getting married and divorced in her 20s, ideal for readers of Dolly Alderton,” says Carvalho.

“The starting point of the novel – a young marriage breaking down after many years together – aligns pretty closely with my own life,” agrees Heisey, 34. “I wanted to start Maggie somewhere familiar to me and then take the novel to all these unfamiliar places.”

Meanwhile, Carvalho also notes The New Life by Tom Crewe as a new book to look out for. The novel is inspired by the story of two men in the 19th century, who wrote the first book about homosexuality at the time of Oscar Wilde’s trial.

“The author has really researched their lives and written this novel about them meeting and writing the book, in the historical context of that time,” Carvalho explains.

Also on the list is Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. The author had a collection of short stories a few years back, but this first novel is a dystopian imagination of where the American prison system could end up going.

It’s about a sports league which pitches prisoners against each other for entertainment. “It’s beautiful and brutal, with a really furious social commentary underpinning it,” says Carvalho.

Heather Darwent is also set to release her debut soon and the book is among other novels publishers have high hopes for.

Originally from Yorkshire, Darwent moved to Scotland to study History of Art at the University of Edinburgh, like her character Clare, and ended up never quite leaving.