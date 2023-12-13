Yorkshire baker makes world's expensive gingerbread house - worth £6.3m

Debbie Wingham, 41, made the Dolce and Gabbana inspired gingerbread from 15kg of flour and 17 kilos of sugar. The designer and food artist spent two weeks crafting the confessionary which featured edible rice paper clothes inside.

To top it off four diamonds were presented in the gingerbread - and the creation was used for a proposal. The newly-engaged couple will be using the diamonds to create their own ring.

Debbie, from Doncaster, said: "I have made sugar art pieces for many clients from royals to celebrities and for occasions from bar mitzvah to weddings and big corporate brand launches, but this was my first proposal confection. I'm delighted that my client is now going into the New Year with a fiancé."

The Dolce Gabbana inspired gingerbread house, made from 15kg of flour and 17 kilos of sugar.

Debbie creates life-like cakes and has made cakes for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Ru Paul. This time she was tasked with creating a gingerbread house as part of a proposal. Debbie created the sweet confection to display a loose pink diamond, worth £3.1m, and three individual pink diamonds worth £1m each.

The mother-of-three used ginger cookie for the structure of the house and icing sugar, chocolate, sprinkles, and fondant for the decorations. The house stands at just under one metre tall and 75cm wide and has the designer Dolce and Gabbana theme as it's the clients favourite store.

Debbie spent weeks perfecting edible mannequins and clothes, made from rice paper, and edible wallpaper to look like the iconic Dolce and Gabbana store in Puerto Banus. The diamonds were placed between the Christmas lights on the exterior of the gingerbread store above the Dolce and Gabbana sign.

Debbie said: "It is always rewarding when you deliver a creation but this one had high stakes as it was a proposal confection. I don't think I have ever been so nervous. Normally I worry about the transit of the sugar creations but this time I was thinking I hope she says yes. A confection with massive responsibility, I was delighted when they notified me she said yes."