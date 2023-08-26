Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023: All the best photos as hot air balloon festival moves to Castle Howard for the first time with performances by Joel Corry, Ella Henderson and Toploader
The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta has been held at Castle Howard for the first time.
The traditional hot air balloon launch at York Racecourse has now become a full-blown music festival and this weekend there are performances from Blue, Toploader, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson and Joel Corry.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty was granted a trip in one of the ballons, enabling him to capture stunning images of the Castle Howard estate from the air.
