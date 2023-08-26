All Sections
Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023: All the best photos as hot air balloon festival moves to Castle Howard for the first time with performances by Joel Corry, Ella Henderson and Toploader

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta has been held at Castle Howard for the first time.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 26th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST

The traditional hot air balloon launch at York Racecourse has now become a full-blown music festival and this weekend there are performances from Blue, Toploader, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson and Joel Corry.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty was granted a trip in one of the ballons, enabling him to capture stunning images of the Castle Howard estate from the air.

Crowds in front of Castle Howard

1. Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

Crowds in front of Castle Howard Photo: James Hardisty

Families enjoying the music

2. Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

Families enjoying the music Photo: James Hardisty

A balloon over the festival site

3. Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

A balloon over the festival site Photo: James Hardisty

Rain didn't deter the festival-goers

4. Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

Rain didn't deter the festival-goers Photo: James Hardisty

