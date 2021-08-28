Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta returns to York's Knavesmire with hot air balloons visiting the UK for the first time

Balloons on the Knavesmire

The festival, which takes place across the Bank Holiday Weekend on York’s Knavesmire, will see over 50 balloons of all shapes and sizes take flight - including a unique one in the shape of a motorbike.

Many of the balloons have been brought over from Europe before going on a tour of America later this year.

Mass displays will occur all weekend, with the grand finale firework fiesta on Monday set to be the largest the city has ever seen.

A pilot sets up his hot air balloon

Entertainment at the Fiesta will include popular festival band, the Lancashire Hotpots as well as Andy and The Odd Socks from CBeebies and many popular tribute acts including Wannabe: Spice Girls, The Dolly Parton Experience, The Upbeat Beatles and Definitely Oasis.

RAF Falcons Parachute Team, and Owl Adventures will be will also conduct flight displays from birds of prey in the main arena.

Balloon Fiesta organiser John Lowery said: “We are delighted to be able to go ahead with the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta as planned this year with some exciting new additions from previous years.

“We have an absolutely amazing four days planned and are so excited to be welcoming balloons which have never been seen before in the UK.

All manner of designs were on show

“It is going to be a really special, unique experience for our visitors. We hope they will be able to relax, enjoy spending time with their family and friends in a safe outdoor environment and enjoy first-class entertainment that has been so missed over the past 18 months.”