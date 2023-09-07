Yorkshire barber hit by powercut honours appointments by cutting customers' hair in the street

A Yorkshire barber whose shop was hit by a powercut was able to honour his appointments - by cutting his customers' hair in the street outside.

A hilarious video shows Khuram Ramzan, 37, and his team of barbers cutting hair on the street outside his shop. The team set up chairs, mirrors and a portable speaker outside the shop front and used scissors and cordless clippers to give customers an alfresco trim.

The funny footage shows Khuram and the rest of the barbers cutting hair on the pavement, while cars are just driving past. Khuram said he pre-warned customers at Ramson's Barbershop in Bradford what was happening, but they were all happy to have their hair cut outside.

The shop, which Khuram founded in 2010, was affected by a power cut on in the Wibsey area of the city on Tuesday, which lasted ten hours. He said this was a first in his 20 year career but is glad that people “smiled and laughed” when they saw what he was doing.

Khuram added: "With schools going back, we had to make a decision of either sitting and waiting and cancelling appointments or to take it outdoors. It started out as a bit of fun but every person who drove past us were honking their horn at us or slowing down.

"At first I thought that people might question what we were doing outside but it actually was quite a big hit. I was just thinking out of the box but then there was a little bit of humour and fun with it. I think everyone who has seen it automatically smiled and laughed more than anything else really."