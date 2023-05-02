Yorkshire biker, 37, who died when he collided with a traffic light named as 'kind and pure' father

A 37-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision with a traffic light has been named as a ‘kind and pure’ father-of-three.

Lee Bowling died on April 4 when his red Lexmoto bike struck the traffic light on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.

His family have now issued a tribute: “Since hearing the devastating news of Lee's tragic passing, it has turned all our lives upside down. We are left with one question, why? Lee was the most polite man you could ever wish to meet with a heart so kind and pure. He would do anything for anyone.

"Lee was a devoted family man, partner and dad to three children. Lee has always had a passion for motorbikes, and he's always been a very carful rider.

Lee Bowling

"We are asking if anyone knows anything about that night, whether it be big or small, please come forward and give us the closure we all need.

"Lee will be forever missed. Our lives will never be the same again.”

South Yorkshire Police are still trying to trace the driver of an unknown silver vehicle that was in the area at the time, who may have seen Lee prior to the collision.

