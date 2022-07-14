Lee Moran, 50, mounted his striking protest as temperatures soared above 25C after bosses at York City Council told him he had to remain covered up.

The dad-of-three had campaigned to wear shorts for years in the height of summer but said he was always told that health and safety rules didn't permit it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Lee claims he learned this wasn’t true, and said his managers confessed they’d actually prevented binmen from wearing shorts "basically due to reputation".

The dad-of-three had campaigned to wear shorts for years in the height of summer

Bizarrely, one manager did say that 'kilts' were permitted, according to Lee, so on Monday (June 11), he donned fluorescent orange kilt in protest at their cold-hearted policy.

Lee said the response to his protest had been 'absolutely amazing' and he hoped to convince the council to change its approach before the temperatures rise next week.

He said: “For the last five years, I’ve been asking about wearing shorts, and they’ve just slung health and safety at me left right and centre.

“But one of the managers approached me and said 'look, Lee, you can wear a kilt. There’s nothing about wearing a kilt'.

“So I waited until the temperature reached over 25c, and Monday was the perfect opportunity for it.

He added: “The public response has been absolutely amazing, and I’ve even had some City of York councillors ring me and message me saying, “We’re right behind you.”

Lee said: “I said, ‘It’s alright saying ‘health and safety’ but you’re not taking our well-being into consideration at the same time.

"We’re sweating in these trousers, we’re at risk of collapse.’”

Lee said he ordered the £60 kilt online from a supplier in Canada and had put it on only after his suspicious managers had made inquiries about his clothes on that day.

He said: “Instead of going to work like I normally do, I met up on the job.

“I had my normal work attire on, and I waited for the manager to ring the driver to see if I had the kilt on.

"As soon as the manager rang up, I got changed into the kilt and worked all day in it.

He added: “My workmates are all for it and that. They loved it.”

Lee, who at sites works across the city of York, Monday to Friday, said a lot of local residents had sympathized with his protest.

He said: “Loads of people came up.

"They wondered why I was wearing a kilt, so I explained to them and they said, ';That’s ridiculous, I can’t believe they won’t let you wear shorts.'"

Lee said he hoped that York City Council would change their policy, especially as another nearby local authority was letting their binmen ditch their trousers.

But he had concerns they weren’t acting fast enough, with thermostats set to rise above 40C next week in some parts of the country.

He said: “They’ve phoned Scarborough council, just 40 miles from us. They’re allowed to wear shorts, so they’ve asked them about their short policy.

“And basically, they’ve gone out and got some shorts from suppliers, so hopefully, we’ll get a review.

“However, the health and safety manager just happens to be away on holiday this week.

“We’re saying we need this now – we don’t want to be waiting another week, it’s going to be red hot next week.