Yorkshire Brass Band Championships 2024: All the best photos of musicians competing for prestigious title

Over 50 bands took part, with their entries split across five sections.

The championship section was dominated by big names such as the Black Dyke Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

South Yorkshire Police also sent their band, as did trade union Unite.

Brass band traditions have their origins in mining communities, and many of those competing are from former pit villages and still named after their associated colliery, such as Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Maltby Miners Welfare, Dodworth Colliery, Thurcroft Welfare and Hatfield & Askern Colliery.

Contestants were mainly drawn from Halifax, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Leeds, Rotherham, Doncaster, Wetherby, Hebden Bridge and Sheffield.

Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went along to capture the action.

