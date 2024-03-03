All Sections
Yorkshire Brass Band Championships 2024: All the best photos of musicians competing for prestigious title

The Yorkshire Brass Band Championships took over Huddersfield Town Hall this weekend.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 3rd Mar 2024

Over 50 bands took part, with their entries split across five sections.

The championship section was dominated by big names such as the Black Dyke Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

South Yorkshire Police also sent their band, as did trade union Unite.

Brass band traditions have their origins in mining communities, and many of those competing are from former pit villages and still named after their associated colliery, such as Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Maltby Miners Welfare, Dodworth Colliery, Thurcroft Welfare and Hatfield & Askern Colliery.

Contestants were mainly drawn from Halifax, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Leeds, Rotherham, Doncaster, Wetherby, Hebden Bridge and Sheffield.

Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went along to capture the action.

Yorkshire Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall

1. Brass bands

Yorkshire Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall Photo: Simon Hulme

Musicians perform

2. Brass bands

Musicians perform Photo: Simon Hulme

Waiting to compete

3. Brass bands

Waiting to compete Photo: Simon Hulme

Colin Wright from Tingley Brass Bands tunes up

4. Brass bands

Colin Wright from Tingley Brass Bands tunes up Photo: Simon Hulme

