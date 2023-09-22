Yorkshire care home issues appeal for cards on 'adorable' 105 year old's birthday
Lilian Todd, who has lived through 27 different prime ministers and five monarchs, will reach the incredible milestone on October 13. She revealed her secret to keeping fit and well for so long was down to "living a good life" while also having a regular cup of tea "with two sugars".
Lilian is currently a resident at Aire View Care Home, in Leeds, where the team decided they wanted to 'pull out all the stops' to give her an amazing big day. When wellbeing and activities coordinator Kirsty Burleigh put out an initial call to well-wishers for cards and gifts, she was "overwhelmed" by the response.
She said: "She is the most adorable lady you will meet in your life. She's Yorkshire through and through. When I found out it was her 105th birthday, I couldn't wait to do something. It's special because it's not every day that you see someone turn 105. She deserves it. We're going to do it in the afternoon so that her family can join us. he's a true treasure."
Lilian said that she enjoyed sewing, helping people and taking children out for walks - and she also used to go dancing every Friday night in Otley.
Asked if she was looking forward to celebrating her birthday, she said: "In a way, but I wish it was an earlier birthday."
Any readers wanting to send Lilian a birthday card can send it to Aire View Care Home, 29, Broad Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3ED.