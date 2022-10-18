Yorkshire Children of Courage 2022: Winners announced in ‘uplifting’ event

The glittering event combines celebrating and recognising courageous young people in Yorkshire with raising funds for St. James’s Place Foundation.

The star studded evening was hosted by Christine Talbot and Jon Hammond.

Christine, who captured the event in this video, said: “We heard some fantastic stories overcoming adversity, stories of bravery, children doing the most fantastic things.”

It was Christine’s third year hosting the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

“The stories of courage and bravery we hear never fail to astonish and move me”, she added.

"The lovely thing is that every one of the children and young people honoured are overwhelmed and surprised by winning, they don’t realise how amazing they are.

“It’s such an emotional but uplifting event, one of my favourites of the year, and the love shown to the winners and nominees by the brilliant audience was incredible.”

In the video, Christine chats to Hannah Cockcroft, a Paralympic Athlete and Ambassador, Ewan Dowes, Chairman of Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards and Paul Robinson, Leeds United and England Footballing legend as well as some of the winners from the night.

Here are the winners of the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards 2022:

1. Outstanding Achievement Under 12 Zach Eagling

2. Outstanding Achievement 13 -18 George Edwards-Waite

3. Sporting Achievement U 12 - Brodie Varley

4. Sporting Achievement 13 to 18 Mia Wright

5. Wellbeing u 12 -Tobias Weller

6. Wellbeing 13 to 18 Aine Shaw

7. Community Champion u 12 Austin Law

8. Community Champion13 to 18 - Joshua Wilkinson

9. Fellowship Award U 12 - Jack Sowden

10. Fellowship Award 13 to 18 Rhiannon Horsman

11. Children’s Charity of the Year - The Leeds Children’s Charity