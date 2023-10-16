Lindsey Burrow paid a glowing tribute to her “kind, loving and brave” children as she watched them collect an award for being carers to Rob Burrow.

On Friday 13th October, The New Dock opened its doors to welcome over 700 guests, all of whom had come together to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of ten young people, and a charity, at this year’s Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Now in its 11th year, The Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards raises vital funds for the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation, whilst recognising Yorkshire’s most courageous youngsters.

Winners on the night included Maya and Macy Burrow, daughters of Leeds Legend Rob Burrow. They won the award for Compassionate Carer of the Year, with both mum and dad in attendance to see them collect their award.

Compassionate Carer Winers Macy and Maya Burrow with Family

Lindsey Burrow, wife of Rob said: “They are so kind, loving, brave, and never have self-pity which is what Rob has still instilled in them. They are really strong and resilient, and we are so proud to call them our girls.”

The glittering event was supported by several familiar faces, including Leeds United Brian Deane, former England and Leeds rugby league player Danika Priim, and para-Olympian and ambassador Hannah Cockroft OBE.

Other businesses that kindly donated their time and some incredible raffle prizes included Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Boodles, The Ivy Asia, First Direct Arena, Dakota Hotel, Rebecca Rhoades Dress Designer, and Harvey Nichols, to name but a few.

Yorkshire caterers Aagrah provided the 700 guests with a sumptuous Indian banquet, while Slingsby Gin kindly donated the drinks reception. Leeds-based jeweller, Philip Stoner, kindly donated a 3-carat diamond necklace worth £5000 for the main charity prize.

Macy, Maya and Jackson Burrow

Also supporting the event was The Lady Lord Mayor, Councillor Garthwaite, and a host of other famous stars such as Emmerdale soap stars Natalie J. Rob, Natalie Ann Jameson, Olivia Bromley, Dancing on Ice Star and British gymnast, Nile Wilson and radio presenter Stephanie Hirst.

The evening itself raised a staggering record-breaking sum of £76,000, which includes St. James’s Place matching everything raised pound for pound, with donations still coming in.

Commenting on the event, Ewan Dowes, chair of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, said: “A massive thank you to all those who supported another amazing Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards. We raised a record-breaking sum of money on the night, which means we can continue to provide vital funding through our local office grants program to charities across the Yorkshire region."

The event can only happen due to the support of so many Yorkshire businesses including this year’s headline sponsor Mahmood Mazhar of Core Telecom. Speaking on the event, Mahmood said: “What an incredible night, it was an absolute honour to not only support but also celebrate the achievements and resilience of these children and young adults and their families”.

The winners at the YCCA

Jon Ellis, Regional Director of St James Place, said: “Another amazing night celebrating some truly inspirational Children of Yorkshire, an amazing amount of money raised for St James Charitable Foundation which will allow us to support more local charities and good causes in 2024”.

The evening was hosted by Yorkshire favourite, Christine Talbot, and Presenter Jon Hammond. It was Christine’s fourth year hosting the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards. Speaking on the night, she said: ‘’It’s such an emotional but uplifting event, one of my favourites of the year, and the love shown to the winners and nominees by the brilliant audience was incredible. The stories of courage and bravery we hear never fail to astonish and move me.’’

There was also a touching tribute to award nominee Oliver Howe, who passed away earlier this year.

Oliver’s parents were there on the night to honour his memory and legacy.

Songwriter and supporter of the charity, Rebecca Di Giorgio, wrote a charity song called Hero, accompanied by musicians from The Queen Elizabeth Grammar School which was performed on the night.